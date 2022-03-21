Price Alert: Shares of iStar (STAR) Trade 2.43% Lower at Midday March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STAR - Market Data & News Trade

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) shares are down 2.43%, or $0.6 per share, as on 12:14:21 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.62, 45,513 shares of iStar have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $24.75 and $23.94.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 4.08%.

iStar anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About iStar Inc

iStar Inc. is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

