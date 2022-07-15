Price Alert: Shares of Issuer Direct (ISDR) Trade 7.25% Higher at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISDR - Market Data & News

Today Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE: ISDR) is trading 7.25% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:54 est, was $25.74. Issuer Direct has risen $1.74 so far today.

11,906 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Issuer Direct has a YTD change of 18.51%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Issuer Direct visit the company profile.

About Issuer Direct Corp

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally.

To get more information on Issuer Direct Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Issuer Direct Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles