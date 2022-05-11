Price Alert: Shares of Iovance (IOVA) Trade 5.34% Lower at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IOVA - Market Data & News Trade

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has lost $0.73 (5.34%) and is currently sitting at $12.99, as of 12:00:43 est on May 11.

605,581 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 16.03% over the last 5 days and shares lost 25.42% over the last 30 days.

Iovance is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

