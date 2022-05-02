Price Alert: Shares of Ionis (IONS) Trade 2.97% Higher at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IONS - Market Data & News Trade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares moved 2.97%, or $1.09 per share, as on 12:07:27 est today. Since opening at $36.61, 442,906 shares of Ionis have traded hands and the stock has traded between $37.92 and $36.55.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 20.80%.

Ionis anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

