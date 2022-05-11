Price Alert: Shares of Invacare (IVC) Trade 7.14% Lower at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IVC - Market Data & News Trade

Invacare Corp. (NYSE: IVC) has dropped $0.085 (7.14%) and is currently sitting at $1.17, as of 12:00:59 est on May 11.

432,320 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 24.20% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 18.49% over the last 30 days.

Invacare expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Invacare Corp.

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the Company designs, manufactures, and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The Company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The Company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The Company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

