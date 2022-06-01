Price Alert: Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trade 6.37% Lower at Midday June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISRG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) is trading 6.37% down.

The latest price, as of 12:00:52 est, was $213.73. Intuitive Surgical has moved $14.49 over the previous day’s close.

902,006 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Intuitive Surgical has a YTD change of 36.64%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Intuitive Surgical visit the company profile.

About Intuitive Surgical Inc

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

