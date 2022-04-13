Price Alert: Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trade 1.58% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISRG - Market Data & News Trade

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares climbed 1.58%, or $4.39 per share, as on 12:03:30 est today. Since opening at $279.17, 380,239 shares of Intuitive Surgical have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $282.90 and $278.60.

Already the company has a YTD change of 22.67%.

Intuitive Surgical anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Intuitive Surgical Inc

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

