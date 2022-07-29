Price Alert: Shares of International General Insurance (IGIC) Trade 7.03% Higher at Midday July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IGIC - Market Data & News Trade

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: IGIC) has risen $0.51 (7.03%) and sits at $7.50, as of 09:30:21 est on July 29.

808 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 5.48% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.17% over the last 30 days.

International General Insurance is set to release earnings on 2022-08-18.

About International General Insurance Holdings Ltd

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated 'A' (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and 'A-'/Stable by S&P Global Ratings.

