Price Alert: Shares of Intercorp Services (IFS) Trade 4.13% Lower at Midday May 9

Today Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) is trading 4.13% down.

The latest price, as of 11:44:12 est, was $23.53. Intercorp Services has fallen $1.01 in trading today.

30,729 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Intercorp Services has a YTD change of 1.47%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Intercorp Services visit the company profile.

About Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

To get more information on Intercorp Financial Services Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Intercorp Financial Services Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering