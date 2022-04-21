Price Alert: Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Trade 1.28% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is trading 1.28% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:25 est, was $122.33. Intercontinental Exchange has fallen $1.59 so far today.

917,730 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Intercontinental Exchange has a YTD change of 9.18%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

