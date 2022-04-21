Price Alert: Shares of Intellicheck (IDN) Trade 4.65% Lower at Midday April 21

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) shares moved 4.65%, or $0.1 per share, as on 12:01:52 est today. Since opening the day at $2.15, 30,758 shares of Intellicheck have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $2.15 and $2.05.

Already the company has a YTD change of 53.46%.

Intellicheck expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Intellicheck visit the company profile.

About Intellicheck Inc

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

To get more information on Intellicheck Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Intellicheck Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq