Price Alert: Shares of Insmed (INSM) Trade 8.96% Higher at Midday May 16

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) shares moved 8.96%, or $1.63 per share, as on 11:59:40 est today. Since opening the day at $18.41, 1,250,249 shares of Insmed have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $20.01 and $18.30.

Already the company is down 33.22%.

Insmed anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Insmed Inc

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

