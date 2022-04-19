Price Alert: Shares of Inogen (INGN) Trade 2.83% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) is trading 2.83% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:02:19 est, was $28.48. Inogen has moved $0.78 over the previous day’s close.

178,666 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Inogen has a YTD change of 19.00%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Inogen visit the company profile.

About Inogen Inc

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

To get more information on Inogen Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Inogen Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications