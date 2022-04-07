Price Alert: Shares of InnovAge (INNV) Trade 2.31% Lower at Midday April 7

Today InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) is trading 2.31% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:19 est, was $5.91. InnovAge has fallen $0.14 in trading today.

10,805 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, InnovAge has a YTD change of 21.40%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on InnovAge visit the company profile.

About InnovAge Holding Corp

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Its mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Its patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care its participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors—“Win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,600 participants across 17 centers in five states.

To get more information on InnovAge Holding Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: InnovAge Holding Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles