Price Alert: Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Trade 1.68% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IEA - Market Data & News Trade

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has gained $0.2 (1.68%) and is currently sitting at $12.12, as of 12:00:33 est on April 19.

51,419 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 0.42% over the last 5 days and shares fell 16.16% over the last 30 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives visit the company profile.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA's service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects.

To get more information on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications