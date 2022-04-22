Price Alert: Shares of Infinity (INFI) Trade 4.23% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INFI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) lost 4.23% Friday.

As of 12:04:33 est, Infinity is currently sitting at $0.84 and dropped $0.0367 per share in trading so far.

Infinity has moved 17.30% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 61.41% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Infinity visit the company profile.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Infinity' or the 'Company'), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings.

