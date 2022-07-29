Price Alert: Shares of Immunogen, (IMGN) Trade 8.76% Lower at Midday July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) lost 8.76% Friday.

As of 11:58:37 est, Immunogen, sits at $4.80 and has fallen $0.46 so far today.

Immunogen, has moved 22.38% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.25% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Immunogen, visit the company profile.

About Immunogen, Inc.

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

To get more information on Immunogen, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Immunogen, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles