Price Alert: Shares of Illinois Tool Works, (ITW) Trade 3.44% Higher at Midday March 9

Today Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is trading 3.44% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:29 est, was $210.01. Illinois Tool Works, has climbed $7 in trading today.

294,224 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Illinois Tool Works, has moved YTD 17.54%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

