Price Alert: Shares of Ideanomics (IDEX) Trade 6.48% Higher at Midday March 9

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares moved 6.48%, or $0.0603 per share, as on 12:04:02 est today. Opening the day at $0.94, 2,566,877 shares of Ideanomics have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.02 and $0.94.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 22.50%.

Ideanomics expects its next earnings on 2022-03-16.

About Ideanomics Inc

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

