Price Alert: Shares of ICL. (ICL) Trade 2.30% Higher at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICL - Market Data & News Trade

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has climbed $0.29 (2.30%) and is currently sitting at $12.87, as of 12:02:08 est on April 14.

781,427 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 7.69% over the last 5 days and shares gained 18.09% over the last 30 days.

ICL. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ICL. visit the company profile.

About ICL Group Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

To get more information on ICL Group Ltd. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ICL Group Ltd.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications