Price Alert: Shares of IBEX (IBEX) Trade 4.92% Higher at Midday May 12

IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) has climbed $0.75 (4.92%) and sits at $16.20, as of 11:01:30 est on May 12.

4,969 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 6.15% over the last 5 days and shares lost 2.87% over the last 30 days.

IBEX expects its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About IBEX Ltd

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

