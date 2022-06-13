Price Alert: Shares of IAC InterActiveCorp. - New (IAC) Trade 5.50% Lower at Midday June 13

IAC InterActiveCorp. - New (NASDAQ: IAC) shares lost 5.50%, or $4.56 per share, as on 11:59:46 est today. Since opening at $79.70, 262,942 shares of IAC InterActiveCorp. - New have traded hands and the stock has traded between $80.88 and $77.14.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 36.52%.

IAC InterActiveCorp. - New expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About IAC InterActiveCorp. - New

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

