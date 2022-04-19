Price Alert: Shares of Hyliion (HYLN) Trade 4.75% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYLN - Market Data & News Trade

Hyliion Holdings Corporation - Class A (NYSE: HYLN) has gained $0.17 (4.75%) and sits at $3.74, as of 12:02:23 est on April 19.

593,457 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 6.77% over the last 5 days and shares fell 18.82% over the last 30 days.

Hyliion is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hyliion visit the company profile.

About Hyliion Holdings Corporation - Class A

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and GHG emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale.

To get more information on Hyliion Holdings Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hyliion Holdings Corporation - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications