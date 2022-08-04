Price Alert: Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Trade 6.59% Higher at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HII - Market Data & News Trade

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) shares have risen 6.59%, or $14.41 per share, as on 11:57:11 est today. Since opening at $219.99, 304,409 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $237.45 and $219.92.

This year the company has moved YTD 18.53%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

