Price Alert: Shares of Humana (HUM) Trade 2.03% Higher at Midday April 19

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) are up 2.03% Tuesday.

As of 12:02:27 est, Humana sits at $461.49 and has moved $9.21 per share.

Humana has moved 3.22% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 1.96% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Humana Inc.

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

