Price Alert: Shares of Huadi Co (HUDI) Trade 73.77% Higher at Midday November 3

Today Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HUDI) is trading 73.77% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:58:52 est, was $51.59. Huadi Co has moved $22.75 in trading today.

1,412,916 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Huadi Co has a YTD change of 20.56%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2023-01-30.

About Huadi International Group Co Ltd

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and also with a big presence across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries.

