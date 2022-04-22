Price Alert: Shares of Hostess Brands (TWNK) Trade 1.35% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWNK - Market Data & News Trade

Hostess Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares have fallen 1.35%, or $0.32 per share, as on 12:20:13 est today. Since opening the day at $23.57, 404,524 shares of Hostess Brands have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $23.77 and $23.22.

This year the company is up 15.77%.

Hostess Brands expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Hostess Brands Inc - Class A

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

