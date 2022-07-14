Price Alert: Shares of Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Trade 11.86% Lower at Midday July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMN - Market Data & News Trade

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE: HMN) shares moved 11.86%, or $4.45 per share, as on 11:58:07 est today. Since opening the day at $34.85, 238,810 shares of Horace Mann Educators have been traded today and the stock has traded between $35.37 and $32.61.

Already the company is down 1.41%.

Horace Mann Educators expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Horace Mann Educators Corp.

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

