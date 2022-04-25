Price Alert: Shares of Hope (HOPE) Trade 2.03% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOPE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) is trading 2.03% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:59 est, was $15.12. Hope has fallen $0.315 in trading today.

349,399 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Hope has a YTD change of 6.39%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Hope Bancorp Inc

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

