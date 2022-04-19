Price Alert: Shares of Homology Medicines (FIXX) Trade 2.68% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIXX - Market Data & News Trade

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) has gained $0.055 (2.68%) and sits at $2.10, as of 11:57:07 est on April 19.

223,143 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 12.39% over the last 5 days and shares lost 38.99% over the last 30 days.

Homology Medicines is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Homology Medicines Inc

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its family of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines.

