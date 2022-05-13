Price Alert: Shares of HomeStreet (HMST) Trade 2.55% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMST - Market Data & News Trade

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST) shares moved 2.55%, or $0.99 per share, as on 11:58:53 est today. Since opening at $39.20, 63,389 shares of HomeStreet have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $39.98 and $39.20.

This year the company is down 24.08%.

HomeStreet is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

About HomeStreet Inc

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

