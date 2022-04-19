Price Alert: Shares of Home Depot, (HD) Trade 2.16% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HD - Market Data & News Trade

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) shares are up 2.16%, or $6.47 per share, as on 12:01:21 est today. After Opening the Day at $300.61, 1,399,356 shares of Home Depot, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $307.24 and $299.81.

Already this year the company is down 27.23%.

Home Depot, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

About Home Depot, Inc.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

