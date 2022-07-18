Price Alert: Shares of HireQuest (HQI) Trade 10.11% Higher at Midday July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HQI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) are up 10.11% Monday.

As of 09:30:00 est, HireQuest sits at $14.08 and has moved $1.42 per share in trading so far.

HireQuest has moved 14.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.86% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About HireQuest Inc

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, and Snelling franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 180 franchisee-owned offices in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 50,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, travel, and event services.

