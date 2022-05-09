Price Alert: Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Trade 4.64% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIMS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc - Class A (NYSE: HIMS) lost 4.64% Monday.

As of 12:01:14 est, Hims & Hers Health sits at $3.75 and dropped $0.185 so far today.

Hims & Hers Health has moved 16.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 39.08% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hims & Hers Health visit the company profile.

About Hims & Hers Health Inc - Class A

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

