Price Alert: Shares of Highwoods Properties, (HIW) Trade 5.46% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is trading 5.46% down.

The latest price, as of 11:59:09 est, was $34.66. Highwoods Properties, has fallen $2 in trading today.

328,248 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Highwoods Properties, has moved YTD 16.97%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Highwoods Properties, visit the company profile.

About Highwoods Properties, Inc.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

To get more information on Highwoods Properties, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Highwoods Properties, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles