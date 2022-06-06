Price Alert: Shares of HighPeak Energy (HPK) Trade 7.52% Lower at Midday June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HPK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) lost 7.52% Monday.

As of 11:57:44 est, HighPeak Energy is currently sitting at $32.41 and dropped $2.635 so far today.

HighPeak Energy has moved 20.12% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 139.95% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About HighPeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

