Price Alert: Shares of Hercules Capital (HTGC) Trade 2.32% Lower at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTGC - Market Data & News Trade

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) has dropped $0.43 (2.32%) and is currently sitting at $18.17, as of 12:01:59 est on April 4.

806,666 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.98% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 5.87% over the last 30 days.

Hercules Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hercules Capital visit the company profile.

About Hercules Capital Inc

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

To get more information on Hercules Capital Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hercules Capital Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles