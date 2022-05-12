Price Alert: Shares of Helmerich & Payne, (HP) Trade 3.29% Lower at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HP - Market Data & News Trade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares are down 3.29%, or $1.47 per share, as on 11:59:24 est today. Opening the day at $44.39, 486,694 shares of Helmerich & Payne, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $44.50 and $42.31.

Already this year the company is up 89.81%.

Helmerich & Payne, expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Helmerich & Payne, visit the company profile.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

To get more information on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations