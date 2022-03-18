Price Alert: Shares of Healthstream (HSTM) Trade 2.49% Higher at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSTM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ: HSTM) moved 2.49% Friday.

As of 12:00:28 est, Healthstream sits at $20.91 and has risen $0.51 per share in trading so far.

Healthstream has moved 15.38% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.34% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Healthstream Inc

HealthStream is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Its unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream's corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

