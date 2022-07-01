Price Alert: Shares of Healthequity (HQY) Trade 6.43% Lower at Midday July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HQY - Market Data & News Trade

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) shares are down 6.43%, or $3.945 per share, as on 12:00:06 est today. After Opening the Day at $60.91, 486,703 shares of Healthequity exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $61.68 and $57.38.

So far this year the company is up 38.77%.

Healthequity is set to release earnings on 2022-09-07.

About Healthequity Inc

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

