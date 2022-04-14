Price Alert: Shares of Healthcare Services, (HCSG) Trade 1.37% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCSG - Market Data & News Trade

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) has dropped $0.235 (1.37%) and is currently sitting at $16.80, as of 12:01:16 est on April 14.

246,175 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 3.55% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.95% over the last 30 days.

Healthcare Services, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

