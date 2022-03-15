Price Alert: Shares of HCI (HCI) Trade 2.79% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) is trading 2.79% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:59:28 est, was $69.59. HCI has moved $1.88 over the previous day’s close.

46,394 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, HCI has a YTD change of 19.42%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About HCI Group Inc

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

