Price Alert: Shares of HCA Healthcare (HCA) Trade 2.67% Lower at Midday March 18

Today HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is trading 2.67% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:01:51 est, was $258.64. HCA Healthcare has fallen $7.135 in trading today.

794,621 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, HCA Healthcare has a YTD change of 4.13%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About HCA Healthcare Inc

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

