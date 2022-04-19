Price Alert: Shares of HBT (HBT) Trade 1.26% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBT - Market Data & News Trade

HBT Financial Inc (NASDAQ: HBT) shares climbed 1.26%, or $0.23 per share, as on 11:06:18 est today. Opening the day at $18.40, 6,321 shares of HBT have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $18.65 and $18.27.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 1.48%.

HBT is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on HBT visit the company profile.

About HBT Financial Inc

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

To get more information on HBT Financial Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: HBT Financial Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications