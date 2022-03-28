Price Alert: Shares of Haynes (HAYN) Trade 2.83% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAYN - Market Data & News Trade

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) has dropped $1.22 (2.83%) and sits at $42.00, as of 12:01:48 est on March 28.

13,179 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 1.31% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 15.73% over the last 30 days.

Haynes is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Haynes International Inc.

Haynes International is one of the world’s largest developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high- temperature and corrosion applications. The Company's standard product forms include sheet and plate, bar and billet, seamless and welded pipe and tubing, wire and welding consumables, fittings and flanges. Haynes International has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. The Kokomo facility specializes in flat products, the Arcadia facility specializes in tubular products and the Mountain Home facility specializes in high?performance wire products. Worldwide sales offices and service centers stock all product forms and offer processing capabilities including many types of specialized cutting. All of these centers are company?operated.

