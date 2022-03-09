Price Alert: Shares of Gulf (GURE) Trade 2.71% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GURE - Market Data & News Trade

Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) shares moved 2.71%, or $0.1161 per share, as on 11:46:06 est today. After Opening the Day at $4.30, 19,590 shares of Gulf have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $4.58 and $4.16.

This year the company has moved YTD 0.93%.

Gulf expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Gulf Resources Inc

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ('SCHC'), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ('SYCI'), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ('DCHC'). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. Forward-Looking Statements

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

