Price Alert: Shares of Gritstone Bio (GRTS) Trade 4.16% Lower at Midday April 7

Today Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) is trading 4.16% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:02:49 est, was $3.82. Gritstone Bio has moved $0.165 over the previous day’s close.

333,175 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Gritstone Bio has a YTD change of 69.13%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Gritstone Bio Inc

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company’s lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an “off-the-shelf” shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences.

