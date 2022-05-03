Price Alert: Shares of Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Trade 3.93% Lower at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDYN - Market Data & News Trade

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GDYN) shares have fallen 3.93%, or $0.57 per share, as on 11:58:51 est today. After Opening the Day at $14.49, 256,931 shares of Grid Dynamics have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $14.68 and $13.26.

Already this year the company is down 61.84%.

Grid Dynamics is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - Class A

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

