Price Alert: Shares of Green Dot (GDOT) Trade 3.95% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDOT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Green Dot Corp. - Class A (NYSE: GDOT) is trading 3.95% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:34 est, was $23.75. Green Dot has moved $0.98 so far today.

226,256 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Green Dot has a YTD change of 31.57%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Green Dot visit the company profile.

About Green Dot Corp. - Class A

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

To get more information on Green Dot Corp. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Green Dot Corp. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles