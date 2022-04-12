Price Alert: Shares of GrafTech. (EAF) Trade 3.23% Higher at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EAF - Market Data & News Trade

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has risen $0.31 (3.23%) and sits at $9.94, as of 11:56:07 est on April 12.

606,608 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 3.13% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.72% over the last 30 days.

GrafTech. expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GrafTech. visit the company profile.

About GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

